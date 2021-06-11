DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001681 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $453,899.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00060261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00176356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00196408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.01214529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,449.18 or 1.00199053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,184,244 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

