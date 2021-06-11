DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Down 25.2% This Week

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00057745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00172136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00196639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $429.80 or 0.01166850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,765.87 or 0.99813723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

