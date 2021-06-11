DeGate (DG) Hits Market Cap of $26.36 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $26.36 million and $47,821.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00157561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00192472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.90 or 0.01118445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,376.16 or 1.00031942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002709 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

