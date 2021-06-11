DEJAVE (DJV) Price Hits $621.26

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for about $621.26 or 0.01709846 BTC on exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $6.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00186361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.04 or 0.01089994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,218.56 or 0.99681679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.