Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,674 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $40,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

