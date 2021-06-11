Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

DEN has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Denbury by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Denbury by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after buying an additional 1,234,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.53 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.75.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

