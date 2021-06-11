Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Coverage Initiated at Siebert Williams Shank

Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

DEN stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.53 and a beta of 3.78.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Denbury by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $58,151,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $52,735,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $28,241,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

