Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$87,000.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$152,337.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00.

Denison Mines stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 732,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,740. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -60.36.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

