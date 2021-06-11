Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Down 11% This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $283,290.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

