DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,913 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of DermTech worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 32,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,096. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $48,554.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,694,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,336 shares of company stock valued at $9,202,840. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

