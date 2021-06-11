Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) vs. Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Critical Survey

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Desktop Metal and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% Veeco Instruments -1.10% 7.88% 3.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Desktop Metal and Veeco Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25 Veeco Instruments 0 0 5 0 3.00

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.47%. Veeco Instruments has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.81%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Veeco Instruments.

Volatility & Risk

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Desktop Metal and Veeco Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 192.35 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -22.74 Veeco Instruments $454.16 million 2.80 -$8.39 million $0.62 40.82

Veeco Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeco Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Desktop Metal on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory, photonics devices, power electronics, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, thin film magnetic heads, and other semiconductor devices. The company markets and sells its products to integrated device manufacturers and foundries; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, hard disk drive, and photonics manufacturers; and research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

