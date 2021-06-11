Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,439. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.60.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
