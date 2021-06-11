Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,439. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

