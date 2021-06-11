Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.76). Approximately 78,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 119,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.72).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.16. The firm has a market cap of £80.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21.

In other news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £2,251.39 ($2,941.46).

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

