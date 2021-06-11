Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.02 ($25.91).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.70 ($20.82) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.65.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

