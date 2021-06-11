Deutsche Telekom AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

DTEGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.63 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $1.3908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.