Dev Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $227,894.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $227,894.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00011860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

