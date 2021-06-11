DeXe Market Cap Reaches $15.93 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for $4.88 or 0.00013142 BTC on exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $15.93 million and $19.82 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeXe has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,267,422 coins. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

