DFI.Money Hits Market Capitalization of $63.98 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,657.66 or 0.04454213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $63.98 million and $26.16 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00059285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.53 or 0.00786045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00086098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.