DFSocial Gaming Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $16,395.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $199.03 or 0.00534071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00164227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00193518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.04 or 0.01143236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.26 or 1.00464082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.