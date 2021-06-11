dHedge DAO (DHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.41 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $13.41 million and $1.79 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00056963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.52 or 0.00756761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00084209 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,864,705 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.