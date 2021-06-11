DIA (DIA) Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00004273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $65.90 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIA has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00827860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00087446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045823 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.