Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Up 4.4%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.03. 2,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 776,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,133 shares of company stock worth $1,896,731. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

