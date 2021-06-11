DIGG (DIGG) Hits Market Cap of $9.75 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $22,521.77 or 0.60565386 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $24,100.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00157034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00189188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.01102888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,160.92 or 0.99932905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 433 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

