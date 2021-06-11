Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.75. Digi International shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 121,917 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $661.54 million, a PE ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digi International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $2,566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

