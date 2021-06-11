Digital Insurance Token Market Cap Reaches $433,856.11 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $433,856.11 and approximately $10.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00664182 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 211.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.