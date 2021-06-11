Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,949 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.98.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,923 shares of company stock valued at $85,012,974. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.