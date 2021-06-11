Digitalcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $21.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $656,471.24 and approximately $21.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.46 or 0.06458885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.35 or 0.01578469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.85 or 0.00442265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00154411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.50 or 0.00680107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00444363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006558 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,458,383 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

