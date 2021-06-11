Digitex Futures (DGTX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.12 or 0.00831859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00045680 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.