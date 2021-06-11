Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $70,613.92 and $4.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

