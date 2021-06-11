Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Digiwage has a market cap of $49,788.50 and $6.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000684 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

