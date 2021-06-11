Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 655 ($8.56). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 614 ($8.02), with a volume of 34,197 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 672.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.17 million and a P/E ratio of -12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

Get Dignity alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Judd purchased 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.