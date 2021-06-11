Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 17,580 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 44,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 189,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $11.61 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

