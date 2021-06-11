Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,801 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canon were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Canon during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.16 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

