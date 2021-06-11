Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 33,414 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,308,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,294 shares of company stock worth $29,392,493. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

NFE stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.65. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $65.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

