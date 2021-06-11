Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 81,978 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Fluent worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fluent by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a PE ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 2.79. Fluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

