Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,551 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of OrthoPediatrics worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIDS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,909 shares of company stock valued at $740,901. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.