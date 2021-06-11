Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 32,358 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FATE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

