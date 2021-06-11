Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.98% of Farmer Bros. worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

