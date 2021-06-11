Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,738,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,222,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $39.47 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -789.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.