Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.23% of MVB Financial worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

