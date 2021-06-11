Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.65 Million Position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,950 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.66% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $131.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.