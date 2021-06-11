Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.74 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

