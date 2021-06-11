Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.87 Million Stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Yiren Digital worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.91 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 17.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yiren Digital Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

