Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

SPCE stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

