Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 2,296.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

