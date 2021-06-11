Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,697 shares of company stock valued at $298,236. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NLTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

NLTX opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $450.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.03. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.