Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.