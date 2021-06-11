Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $2.88 Million in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Personalis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,766 shares of company stock worth $3,659,295. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSNL stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.49. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

