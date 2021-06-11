Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.96. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.