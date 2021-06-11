Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 316,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Arko as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arko in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

